CMA Foundation and NAfME Announce 2019 State Advocacy Award Grant Winners

RESTON, Va., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2019 recipients of the State Music Education Association Advocacy Grant Awards. These grants support the work of NAfME federated music education associations (MEAs) by augmenting existing advocacy initiatives and creating new advocacy opportunities. This year, five MEAs were selected for grants to aid their advocacy efforts:



Wisconsin Music Educators Association

Nebraska Music Education Association

Nevada Music Educators Association

Kansas Music Educators Association

West Virginia Music Educators Association

This year's grant awardees put forth compelling and interesting proposals to bolster their advocacy initiatives, including starting a statewide Advocacy Leadership Force (ALF) modeled after the NAfME ALF; establishing a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee; and creating a Music Advocacy website for membership use. NAfME is proud to work with the CMA Foundation on this effort.

"It was inspiring to see so many states submit thoughtful and creative applications for this award," said Mike Blakeslee, NAfME Executive Director and CEO. "Advocacy is one of the most important efforts that a NAfME federated MEA—a state chapter—can undertake. Our MEAs can accomplish so much for music education, and by collaborating with the CMA Foundation to offer this opportunity to the states, we have seen real progress in our ability to increase music education for students across the country. We are grateful to the CMA Foundation for giving our state music education associations this opportunity."

"The CMA Foundation understands the importance of music educators advocating for themselves and their students at the state level. These advocacy grants are giving them and their students a seat at the table when decisions are made about education and how music fits into the conversation," said Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director of the CMA Foundation. "As our collaboration with NAfME continues to evolve, we are confident that music educators everywhere will have the tools and resources necessary to advocate effectively."

About the CMA Foundation

Established in 2011 as the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), the CMA Foundation is committed to improving and sustaining music education programs across the United States, working to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music education. Through strategic partnerships, professional development and grant distribution, the CMA Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), has invested more than $25 million across the national public school system, after school programs, summer camps and community outreach organizations. Guided by the generosity of the Country Music community, proceeds from CMA Fest, the four-day long music festival held annually in Nashville, are used to power the CMA Foundation's social impact and unique model of giving. For more information visit CMAfoundation.org.

National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice of music education in the United States.

