29.11.2019 12:15:00

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Welcomes Guests With Record-breaking Experiences

CLYMB is home to the world's largest indoor skydiving flight chamber and world's tallest indoor climbing wall

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island, developed by Miral, was inaugurated today and will be open to the public on 29 November 2019.

Suitable for guests of all ages and skills, CLYMB™ features the world's largest indoor skydiving flight chamber spanning 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high. It is also home to the world's tallest indoor climbing wall, reaching 43 meters (141 feet) in height, as part of five climbing walls with varying degrees of height and difficulty, suitable for both beginners and experts alike. The attraction provides guests with a unique experience taking them to new heights with the aid of experts and is conveniently accessible through Yas Mall and adjacent to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

H.E. Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "This is yet another milestone for us as we continue to elevate Yas Island's position as a leading global destination for entertainment, leisure and business. CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a one of a kind sports attraction, which is designed to become the ultimate hub for adventure, offering something completely unique, challenging and unforgettable for active lifestyle enthusiasts from around the world."

The opening event witnessed a thrilling entertainment showcase by professional international skydiving and rock climbing athletes. These included Redbull athletes and gold medallists, Kyra Poh (Singapore) and Maja Kuczyńska (Poland), record-breaking skydiver, Red Bull Stratos hero, and BASE jumper, Felix Baumgartner. Additionally, Red Bull climbing athlete and professional rock-climbing champion, Sasha DiGiulian (USA) laid the first climbing chalk on the world's tallest indoor climbing wall.

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi opens its doors to the public on 29 November 2019. For more, visit www.clymbabudhabi.com. 

About CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi:

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is a world-class indoor adventure destination, home to the world's largest flight chamber at 10 meters (32 feet) wide and 32 meters (104 feet) high, as well as the world's tallest indoor climbing wall at 43 meters (140 feet). CLYMB™ is located in the center of Yas Island next to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, allowing flyers and climbers of all levels and ages to reach new heights.

 

 

Contact:
Rashad Al Ghadban
M: +971-50-968-2628
D: +971-2-497-9087
E: rghadban@farahexperiences.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036567/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Exterior.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036569/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Skydiving.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036568/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Climbing.jpg

SOURCE CLYMB™

