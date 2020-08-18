18.08.2020 16:09:00

CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Breaks Two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles

CLYMB is now officially home to the world's largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world's tallest indoor artificial climbing wall

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, the new sports and leisure attraction on Yas Island, is awarded with two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles for the world's largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel at 10 meters (32 feet) in diameter and 54.6 m (179.2ft) high and the world's tallest indoor artificial climbing wall reaching 42.16 m (138ft).

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8762951-clymbe-abu-dhabi-breaks-two-guinness-world-records/  

Launched on November 29, 2019, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi provides guests with a unique experience, taking them to record-breaking heights. The two attractions are suitable for visitors of all ages and skills, with highly trained instructors taking visitors through safety tips and techniques before introducing flying and climbing techniques. With five climbing walls of varying degrees of height and difficulty, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi is suitable for both beginners and experts alike, in addition to the largest indoor skydiving flight chamber.

Prior to the announcement, visitors have been enjoying the Indoor skydiving and climbing facilities as well as the two in-house Food and beverage outlets at CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, offering a fun day out for the whole family. Visitors are also able to watch others tackle The SUMMYT™ and watch others fly in the wind tunnel from the free viewing platforms. The two titles add CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi to the list of record-breaking attractions on Yas Island.

Acting Head of Yas Theme Parks, Bianca Sammut, commented: "We are delighted that our adrenaline-fuelled attractions have been awarded two GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles. As the title holders of the world's largest indoor skydiving wind tunnel and world's tallest indoor artificial climbing wall, we are able to provide customers with two unique, record-breaking experiences, unlike any they have witnessed before. This recognition consolidates our position as a global attraction and we look forward to allowing our visitors to reach new heights."

CLYMB Abu Dhabi has implemented safety measures throughout the facilities including mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all facilities and outlets, modified capacity in the facilities and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Guests are encouraged to play their part in these safety measures by wearing facemasks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets. Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout to assist guests and answer any questions.

For more information on opening times and prices, visit www.clymbabudhabi.com. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229360/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Guinness_Title_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229361/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Guinness_Title_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1229362/CLYMB_Abu_Dhabi_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 356.30
0.96 %
Swisscom 512.60
0.91 %
Geberit 523.60
0.81 %
Adecco Group 47.68
0.44 %
Swiss Re 72.98
0.41 %
Lonza Grp 559.40
-1.27 %
UBS Group 11.00
-1.30 %
SGS 2’350.00
-1.47 %
CS Group 10.15
-1.55 %
Alcon 55.80
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:36
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:32
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
12:30
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Wasser - ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
09:03
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya - Aktie schwächer
Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger leichter
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI im Minus -- DAX wechselt Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notiert am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen Verluste. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB