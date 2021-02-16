Club Moolia offers an abundance of unique experiences for a highly exclusive community in a charming location in Perth

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to light up Western Australia in 2022, Asia-Pacific's first automotive country club will be launched under the Club Moolia brand. Comprising 1,200 hectares, the A$100 million country club has attracted race enthusiasts, celebrities, and high net worth individuals from all over the Asia-Pacific with its prime location, wide range of amenities, and sheer beauty. Limited to only 600 members, the club will be an exciting yet quaint sanctuary for those fortunate enough to obtain an admission.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/Club_Moolia_202002.shtml

The club's core attraction is a technical four-kilometre race track, designed to allow members to test the full capabilities of their cars. Sitting on acres of flat land set in the midst of a breathtaking valley, the track consists of 17 idiosyncratic turns, multiple high-speed straights, and six varying configurations. With the Club Moolia app, members will be able to choose a two-hour time slot six days a week for their car, with no more than 10 cars on the track at any given time. After dusk and in the coolness of the night, track slots will be available for those who are looking to push the torque of their electric cars under bright lights.

Outside of automobile enthusiasts, friends and family will also find plenty of experiences at the club. Club Moolia has partnered with the world's leading developer of man-made crystalline turquoise waters, Crystal Lagoons®, to develop an amenity like none other. With decades of research and development, Crystal Lagoons® has patented a revolutionary state-of-the-art technology that requires 100 times fewer chemicals and 2% of the energy of conventional swimming pools, while maintaining an impeccable standard of cleanliness and hygiene. At Club Moolia's one hectare lagoon, members will have the opportunity to enjoy a myriad of water-sports, including kayaking, snorkelling, paddle-boating, and admire the scenic view of the lagoon and surrounding beaches.

After a long day of excitement, members and their guests can hide away in contemporary club lounges and private suites. The club's founders believed that private spaces at the club, akin to first-class lounges in major airports around the world, would provide a refreshing oasis for members to rejuvenate and recuperate. The club's lounges and suites will be equipped with en-suite bathrooms, elegant living and dining furnishings, and rooftop terraces, as well as amenities such as high-speed internet, televisions, and minibars.

Perth was specifically chosen to be the founding location for Club Moolia because of its excellent connectivity and wide range of amenities. Perth is directly accessible by flights of less than five hours from major Asia-Pacific metropolitan cities, including Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, and Jakarta. The recent completion of the Northlink WA Highway has reduced travel time to the club from downtown and Perth International Airport to less than one hour. With the development of luxury hotels such as The Ritz-Carlton and COMO The Treasury, and the revitalization of iconic tourist attractions such as the Elizabeth Quay and Kings Park, members will be spoilt for choice in a place where nature and the city thrive in harmony.

A limited number of memberships will be available for application, starting with Celebrity memberships at A$30,000. Prodigy and Conglomerate memberships have also been carefully crafted for the needs of aspiring athletes and corporations respectively. Application forms for memberships can be found on the club's website at clubmoolia.com/apply or you may contact our sales ambassadors at hello@clubmoolia.com for more details.

Media Enquiries:

Kevin L

CM Luxury Pty Ltd

+61-8-6102-8684

hello@clubmoolia.com

SOURCE Club Moolia