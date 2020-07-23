+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 14:00:00

Clovis Oncology to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on August 6

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. Clovis’ senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s results in greater detail.

The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed from the Clovis Oncology website at www.clovisoncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Conference Call Details

Clovis will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2020 results on Thursday, August 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company’s web site at www.clovisoncology.com, and archived for future review. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: U.S. participants (877) 698-7048, International participants (647) 689-5448, conference ID: 7155799.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.

