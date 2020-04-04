04.04.2020 14:50:00

Cloudera (CLDR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Cloudera Acquisition of Hortonworks, Inc.; Hortonworks Investors Receiving Cloudera Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera") (NYSE: CLDR) for violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2019, Cloudera completed its merger with Hortonworks, Inc. ("Hortonworks").  Hortonworks stockholders received 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock they owned.

If you purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (1) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks, Inc. that closed on January 3, 2019; and/or (2) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, and have lost money, realized or unrealized on your converted Hortonworks shares, or your Cloudera investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

