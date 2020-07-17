17.07.2020 07:04:00

Cloud4C Appoints Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President to Foster Alliances in Americas, Europe and India

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud and managed services provider, today announced the appointment of Vikas Bakshi as Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business. Based out of India, Vikas will lead the alliance strategies in Americas, Europe while overseeing new customer acquisition in India.

A seasoned industry veteran with over two decades of experiencing in the IT industry, Vikas has been helping businesses successfully embark on their digital transformation journey. He joins Cloud4C from Wipro, where he was responsible for leading the cloud infrastructure services as General Manager and Cloud Head for India, APAC and Middle East regions.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, "I am delighted to welcome Vikas to the Cloud4C Family. He joins us at a time when the world is seeking innovative and optimal solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. His wealth of experience in managing complex technology solutions to transform businesses and ability to foster alliances will help us leapfrog the Indian market and beyond."

"I am happy to join Cloud4C, an organization driven by innovation and customer centricity. My focus will be on enhancing the company's market share by closely working with customers and partners to help them realize their technology and business goals respectively," said Vikas Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances and Head of India Business, Cloud4C.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is the World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 50 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with  stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 36 to 48 months.

Media Contact:

B.S. Rao
Vice President and Global Head (PR and Communications)
Cloud4C Services
bsrao@cloud4c.com
+91-7680881634

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1216035/Vikas_Bakshi.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1198268/Cloud4C_Logo.jpg

