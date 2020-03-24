"Cloud promotions" and "online contract signings" promote Double Promotions and Double Invitations in Weifang, Shandong

WEIFANG, China, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the website of the Weifang Municipal People's Government, the government has been effectively working on COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, and at the same time, has also been issuing invitations and introductions (i.e. inviting businesses and talents, introducing capital and intelligence, or Double Promotions and Double Invitations) by conducting online promotions, by canvassing businesses and by enabling investment agents.

In addition, the local government has been exploring cloud promotions, online contract signings and investment invitations without the need for face-to-face negotiations, as well as strengthening negotiations with merchants, enterprises and chambers of commerce to promote these invitations and introductions in 2020.

Weifang City has launched its new cloud investment promotion model through the establishment of a 24-hour online investment promotion mechanism, has transformed face-to-face communications into screen-to-screen negotiations, implemented the Action Plan of Global Investment Promotion Partners, and has facilitated the role of economic and social development consultants from the Weifang Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, investment promotion ambassadors and Weifang-born celebrities who are now located in other places. While expanding investment promotion channels and efficiently enabling investment agents, the city is offering full support to the driving role of leading enterprises, and is vigorously canvassing businesses. From January to February, Weifang signed off on 181 new projects.