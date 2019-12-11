Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR 25.4% by 2027 Owing to Increase in Implementation of Cloud-based Solutions to Reduce Costs, Improve Productivity and Efficien...

PUNE, India, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher education institutes around the globe set aside a huge share of their budget to build and maintain their IT infrastructure. Educational institutions are implementing software as a service (SaaS) service model with an aim to increase the focus on academic research and student performance. This is among the key factors responsible for the growth of cloud computing in higher education market. In addition, educational institutions with multiple branches are collaborating with cloud computing providers to restructure and centralize their locations. For instance, Antioch University (California), a private nonprofit university in the U.S. collaborated with Ellucian Company L.P. to provide a centralized structure to their five locations, thereby helping it function as a single university. Furthermore, cloud-based solutions are helping educational institutions in integrating several tools like learning management system (LMS) into their existing outline, which is further increasing the adoption of cloud computing in higher education market.

Increasing implementation of remote learning among students is another factor driving the growth of cloud computing in higher education market. Proliferation of the internet and smart devices has changed the preference among students, leading to the usage of e-learning platforms, which is pushing universities and colleges to adapt these changes in order to satiate student demands. This has led universities and colleges to offer learning documents, videos, assignments, etc., on their websites, helping students to have access to information without being physically present on the premise. Access of cloud from remote locations is assisting students to break geographical barriers and facilitate peer-to-peer reviews and interact with the learning community. In addition, public universities and colleges are receiving additional funding to adopt cloud computing to facilitate remote learning experiences among the students. For instance, Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE) had set aside a sum of $3.2 Mn to promote cloud computing across universities and colleges under its wing. Thus, such factors are projected to further augment the adoption of cloud computing in higher education market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global cloud computing in higher education market. The cloud computing in higher education market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, cloud computing in higher education market is expected to reach US$ 53,487.89 Million by 2027 owing to increasing adoption of remote learning among students along with growing demand for cloud-based solutions among educational institutions to reduce costs, improve productivity and efficiency.

Based on the deployment model, public cloud accounted for a substantial market share in 2018.

Based on end user segment, private educational institutions accounted for a major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.7% during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cloud computing in higher education market include Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Google LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Jenzabar, Inc., Microsoft, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Oracle, Salesforce.com, Inc., VMware, Inc., and Workday, Inc. among others.

Cloud Computing in Higher Education Market

By Service Model

SaaS (Software as a Service)



PaaS (Platform as a Service)



IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud



Public Cloud



Hybrid Cloud



Community Cloud

By Applications

Administration and Management



Facilities Management



Students Admissions



Human Resource Management



Accounting Tools



Alumni Relationship Management



Fundraising, Grant and Awards Management



Other Operations



Smart Classroom



Instructor Led Training



Distance Learning and Blended Learning



Surveillance and Security



Others

By End User

Private Educational Institutions



Public Educational Institutions

