Cloud-Based Accounting Services Provider Complete Controller Adds New Office in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Controller, a leading virtual accounting firm, announces today it has opened a new office in downtown San Diego, Calif., to accelerate its rapid growth and expand its market coverage. The company has chosen to relocate its flagship office located in Costa Mesa, Calif., to San Diego to increase its ability to service current and future markets.

"We love our Orange County roots. It has given us a great jumping-off point the last 14 years, but the decision to expand further in Southern California and open an office in San Diego was a logical step in our business growth strategy. Having a presence in both San Diego and Los Angeles will allow us more coverage of Southern California. Along with San Jose and Seattle, we now have a strong presence along the western seaboard." Shares said Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO of Complete Controller.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing accounting firms in the nation, Complete Controller's goal is to empower families and businesses to be in control of their finances with its CAS platform that provides a unified place for all financial tools and stakeholder access for true transparency. Adding this strategic office location provides Complete Controller the opportunity to further saturate the market by broadening their exposure to local CPAs in the community.

For more information about the new San Diego location, visit www.completecontroller.com or call 866-443-8879.

About Complete Controller

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services firm that delivers bookkeeping services, audit-ready records, unlimited storage, and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts, and CPAs. Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and a published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

