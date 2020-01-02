02.01.2020 04:35:00

Clothing Collection Dyed with Li Nationality's Plants and Designed by Jinxiu Zhibei Wins the Gold Award at China International Formal Attire Design Competition

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the third Keqiao-China International Formal Attire Design Competition themed "Rites as Clothes" was held in Zhejiang Province, China. Hainan Jinxiu Zhibei Industry Co., Ltd. (Jinxiu Zhibei) won the gold award by virtue of the clothing collection dyed with Li nationality's plants, which showcases the beauty of Li brocade in an international competition, brings glory to Hainan and enhances the cultural connotation of Hainan's tourist commodities.

The competition received over 300 entries made by universities, independent designers and companies from various countries, including China, UK, France, South Korea and Belarus. The clothing collection dyed with Li nationality's plants and designed by Jinxiu Zhibei won the gold award. According to the introduction, Jinxiu Zhibei's award-winning work evolved from the Li brocade in Hainan. Li nationality has been good at twisting kapok into threads and dyeing clothes with plants since ancient times. They add the symbols of natural things and living and laboring scenarios to Li brocade. Li nationality gave much inspiration to the designers of Jinxiu Zhibei and its work was appreciated by experts and judges.

Li nationality is one of Chinese nationalities. Since ancient times, the Li people have lived in Hainan of China. As a living fossil in the textile history of China, Li Brocade is the earliest cotton fabric in China, and has a history of 3,000 years. The totem of Li Brocade pattern is very unique and known as "oracle-bone inscription" of the Li nationality. The traditional dyeing and embroidery technique of the Li nationality was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage lists in 2006. The traditional dyeing and embroidery technique of the Li nationality was included in the UNESCO's "Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding" in 2009, ranking
among the world-class intangible cultural heritage lists.

Guo Kai, Chairman of Hainan Jinxiu Zhibei Industry Co., Ltd., introduced that Jinxiu Zhibei, as a professional company integrating Li Brocade inheritance, development, R&D, protection and production, has been committed to finding effective methods to protect and develop Li Brocade since its establishment. Over the past 10 years, Jinxiu Zhibei has successively built Li Brocade training bases in Wuzhi Mountain, Qiongzhong and Ledong of Hainan.

Image Attachments Links: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=354877

