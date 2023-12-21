|
21.12.2023 18:00:00
Close of Offers to Further Applications
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc
Close of Offers to Further Applications
The Directors of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc and Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Companies’) confirm that the Companies’ offers for subscription, as set out in the prospectus issued by the Boards of the Companies on 14 September 2023, are now closed to further applications.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17
