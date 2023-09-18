|
18.09.2023 15:45:00
Close of Offer to New Applications
Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Close of Offer to New Applications
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 20 October 2022, as supplemented by supplementary prospectus dated 14 June 2023 to raise up to £90 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG / Logitech
|128206829
|52.00 %
|19.00 %
|Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE
|128210911
|60.00 %
|14.00 %
|Julius Baer Group / Partners Group Hldg. AG / Temenos AG
|128206830
|59.00 %
|14.00 %
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
Analysen zu Octopus Apollo VCT PLC
KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: SMI im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Dow Jones wenig bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist am Montag Zurückhaltung zu beobachten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Die US-Börsen erleben einen ruhigen Wochenstart. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten waren am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen auszumachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}