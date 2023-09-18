Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Close of Offer to New Applications

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that further to the Company’s offer for subscription to raise up to £35 million, with an over-allotment facility of up to £15 million, in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years (the ‘Offer’) as set out in a Prospectus dated 20 October 2022, as supplemented by supplementary prospectus dated 14 June 2023 to raise up to £90 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £15 million) in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 tax years, the Offer is now fully subscribed and therefore closed in respect of new applications.

