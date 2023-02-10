SMI 11'112 -1.0%  SPI 14'312 -1.1%  Dow 33'684 -0.1%  DAX 15'324 -1.3%  Euro 0.9882 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'192 -1.4%  Gold 1'862 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'185 0.3%  Dollar 0.9231 0.1%  Öl 85.8 2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bell-Aktie in Rot: Bell setzt mehr um
Aurora Cannabis überzeugt beim Umsatz: Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit Verlusten
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie im Plus
Lyft schockt mit Ausblick: Lyft-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Mettler-Toledo-Aktie im Minus: Mettler-Toledo verdient mehr
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 Aktie [Valor: 1986853 / ISIN: GB00B02WHS05]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.02.2023 15:45:15

Close of Offer to Further Applications

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1
0.54 GBP 3.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION FOR WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

10 February 2023

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 5 September 2022, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the "Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, with the discretion to utilise an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £30 million (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the "Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 5 September 2022. As announced previously, the Board made available up to £20 million of the £30 million Over-allotment Facility.

The Board is now pleased to announce that the Company has received valid applications under the Offer of approximately £40 million in aggregate and that therefore the £20 million released under the Over-allotment Facility has been utilised in full.

The Board has decided not to utilise any further sums under the Over-allotment Facility and accordingly, the Board announces that the Offer is now closed to further applications.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

Important Information

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is not a prospectus. This announcement does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer for sale or subscription of, or solicitation of any offer to subscribe for or to acquire, any ordinary shares in the Company in any jurisdiction, including in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa, the United States or any member state of the EEA (other than any member state of the EEA where the Company's securities may be lawfully marketed). Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any ordinary shares referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the Prospectus in its final form, published on 5 September 2022 by the Company in connection with the Offer. A copy of the Prospectus is available for inspection, subject to certain access restrictions, from the Company's registered office, for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website (www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk). Approval of the Prospectus by the FCA should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities that are the subject of the Prospectus. Potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with a decision to invest in the Company's securities.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?

Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
09:15 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
09:14 Erneutes Kursdebakel bei Credit Suisse
07:14 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Weiter seitwärts trotz Jahreshoch
06:45 Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
07.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'528.42 19.82 BPSSMU
Short 11'783.13 13.53 XSSMTU
Short 12'220.13 8.81 JASSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'111.58 10.02.2023 15:44:41
Long 10'638.90 19.13 AJSSMU
Long 10'423.21 13.96 ANSSMU
Long 9'975.38 8.95 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie stürzt erneut ab: CS schliesst 2022 mit hohem Milliardenverlust ab - CS-Bonustopf wird gekürzt
BAT-Aktie trotzdem tiefrot: British American Tobacco mit Steigerungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn
PayPal-Zahlen fallen besser aus als erhofft - Chef plant Abschied: PayPal-Aktie im Plus
Neue Daten bestätigen: Die Schweiz ist kein Steuerparadies - der Kanton Zug schon
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich kann operatives Ergebnis steigern - Zurich rechnet mit weiter steigenden Prämienpreisen
Ethereum-Blockchain bekommt neues Upgrade: So könnte sich das "Shanghai Fork" auf den Kryptomarkt auswirken
Roche-Aktie sinkt: Gute Ergebnisse bei Augenmittel Vabysmo erzielt - Roche-Aktionärsgruppe mit 65 Prozent der Inhaberaktien
Ausblick: Credit Suisse (CS) informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Bilanzen der Schwergewichte: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Zurich-Aktie in dennoch Rot: Zurich Insurance kann Gewinn steigern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.