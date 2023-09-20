|
21.09.2023 00:42:00
Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2023.
Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.
About The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.
CLX-C
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-20-per-share-301934109.html
SOURCE The Clorox Company
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Clorox Co., The
|
20.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Clorox bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
13.09.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Clorox-Investition eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
06.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Clorox-Investment verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
23.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in Clorox abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
16.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
09.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Clorox abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
02.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Clorox-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Clorox-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Clorox Co., The
NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost geben letztendlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls fester. Die Wall Street schloss schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}