Clorox Aktie
21.09.2023 00:42:00

Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

Clorox
130.64 CHF -6.25%
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2023.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Ayudin®, Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first U.S. companies to integrate ESG into its business reporting. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

CLX-C

(PRNewsfoto/The Clorox Company)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-20-per-share-301934109.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company

