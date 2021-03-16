CLn® Skin Care Appoints Danine M. Summers to Board of Directors

DALLAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TopMD, Inc. parent of CLn Skin Care announces appointment of Danine M. Summers to its Board of Directors. Danine brings 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with the last 20 in dermatology specifically. She is highly regarded in the Dermatology community. Her vast experience in Healthcare Marketing and Medical Affairs will greatly increase the company's reach into the medical community.

"We are pleased to add Danine to our Board of Directors," said Dr. Anwar, Founder of CLn Skin Care. "Danine's extensive background and high credibility in Dermatology Medical Affairs will be valuable to our company as we continue to grow our physician support base."

Danine started her career in field sales with Merck and then moved on to American Scientific Products and Roche Labs. While at Roche, Danine completed her MBA and transitioned from sales to marketing. She has 18 years of experience in various areas of Marketing including time with FCB Healthcare (clients included Syntex, Gilead, Allergan and Neutrogena) and Connetics Pharmaceuticals where she built the marketing department and launched Luxiq, the first product launch for the company. Danine has spent the past 10 years in Medical Affairs and Professional Relations at Medicis, Anacor and Menlo Therapeutics where she successfully built and managed three Medical Affairs Departments from inception. Further, she has led and/or participated in over 10 product launches in her career. Danine is currently consulting for Trevi Therapeutics and is leading their Medical Affairs function.

"I am thrilled to be joining a stellar group of professionals with a mission to advance CLn for therapeutic cleansing for those with compromised skin," said Danine. "It will be my honor to bring my experience to help the efforts of the CLn Skin Care team. Great things are in store for this company, and I'm proud to officially be a part of the growth to come."

About CLn® Skin Care

Many common skin problems are driven by microbes and inflammation leading to a variety of symptoms. Addressing these microbes with cleansing is a good first step. Many cleansers are harsh and can impair the protective skin barrier and impede the healing process. CLn therapeutic cleansers are formulated with sodium hypochlorite, are effective cleansers at basic and clinical levels, yet do not impair the skin barrier. CLn Skin Care products are developed by physicians to effectively cleanse and moisturize skin prone to infection, eczema, folliculitis, acne, dermatitis and other conditions.

