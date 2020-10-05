Cllement Tan Lauded as Asia's Most Admirable Young Leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cllement Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of RAMSSOL Group (RAMSSOL or the Group) was recognised as Asia's Most Admirable Young Leader by The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES), organized by MORS Group. The ACES Awards for Asia's Most Admirable Young Leader is conferred to entrepreneurs below 40. Chosen for his business acumen, Cllement's ability to build RAMSSOL Group into a winning organisation in such a short time frame, earned him the recognition as Asia's up and coming young leader.

Cllement Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of RAMSSOL Group, said "I am both honoured and humbled to receive such an award, especially one that recognises exceptional organisations and individuals that demonstrate outstanding talent. However, I would not be able to achieve all that we have so far, on my own. A good leader leads a good team and my team is excellent in establishing themselves, ensuring the Group functions well and is in sync with each other."

RAMSSOL Group is the first in Malaysia to introduce an employee engagement app, called Feet's (Formulating Employee Engagement and Talent Strategy) a first-of-its-kind mobile application that will assist an organisation in nurturing their employees' sense of belonging and creating an engaged working environment. As a very forward-facing company the Group has the passion for revolutionary solutions. With Cllement in the driver's seat, RAMSSOL's ability to look to the future gives them the motivation to search out innovative initiatives as they continue to move forward.

"The fact that Cllement chose to look at the weaknesses of his own organisation before offering to turnaround others' makes him the kind of leader this century needs," said Shanggari Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, MORS Group, organisers of the ACES Awards.

Apart from focusing on the corporate world, Cllement has never forgotten to make time for some "heart" work and has further cemented this dedication by being a member of the Lions Club, KL. Cllement always has the tendency to ask himself, "How can I change the world?" So, it is his advice to always keep working towards your dream as the future is where it's at.

