11.04.2020 09:00:00

ClipStock, LLC, a Premier All-Inclusive Stock Video Platform, to Announce Official Launch

MIAMI, April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClipStock, LLC, a Palm Beach, FL based organization, is proud to announce the immediate official launch of its affordable, all inclusive, high-end stock video platform to the open consumer market. Formerly in a beta testing phase, and with the ClipStock management team thoroughly reviewing the content and accessibility of the platform, the official site is now accepting memberships for creative individuals, businesses, educational institutions, film students and other applicable entities. Members gain access to approximately 500,000 unique and proprietary clips as part of a platform that provides stock footage and graphics covering an unlimited amount of categories.

The founders of ClipStock have been applying their many years of production experience to the creation of high-end agency level projects at affordable price points for small businesses, Fortune 500 companies and Universities around the world. Long before the first clip was ever cut, color corrected, and titled for the ClipStock site, their leadership team was heavily involved in the production and distribution of national and regional advertising campaigns. These experiences led directly to the formation of ClipStock, as they put it, "by necessity."

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Miller said, "we wanted to offer creatives a truly all-inclusive membership, without any hidden agenda and/or upsell tactics. The majority of our staff consists of recent film school graduates, who know how difficult it is to find affordable quality content. As such, we decided the time had come to bypass the 'not so all-inclusive' memberships and prices we were paying on a per-clip basis for high-end content. Considering our ability to develop and implement proprietary content on our own accord, we decided to do something about it. We have been shocked at the amount of positive feedback that we have already received from creators about our quality and price point."

ClipStock is now offering unlimited, all-inclusive access to their entire library of 6k, 4K, 2K, HD, animations, and CGI for a single subscription fee. Tim Visser, the company's Chief Operations Officer, echoed Mark's sentiments, "Membership fees for many of our competitors are rarely, 'all inclusive' and in some cases only cover a small percentage of the library and lower quality formats. Our platform fills a unique gap within the industry and allows for more flexibility, regardless of the amount of content or bandwidth each ClipStock member needs for their purposes."

ClipStock anticipates that freelancers, editors, small production companies, agency executives, and students will be able to access the site for any stock footage needs. All footage provided through the platform is licensed for use and re-use for all enterprises, commercial and otherwise, with no airing restrictions on any platform. (For more information on usage, please visit the FAQ page on the site: https://www.clipstock.com/plans#block-faqaccorionsblock)

Stated Mr. Miller, "we think everyone understands that the future of real consumer engagement, online and otherwise, is through the creative implementation of video and graphics. We strive to meet that future with our platform, and look forward to providing even more content and features to our members."

For more information, please visit ClipStock.com.

 

SOURCE ClipStock, LLC

