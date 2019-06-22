|
Clinically-Based Addiction Medicine Conference Responds to Opioid Epidemic
ANAHEIM, Calif., June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the opioid epidemic continues to rage in the U.S., the need for increasing the number of qualified specialists to treat the disease of addiction has never been greater. In addition, the epidemic has also spurred the need for more training of primary care providers and other health providers to screen, diagnose, and treat those suffering from the disease of addiction.
Addressing this need is one of the top conferences for clinicians seeking to build clinical expertise in the medical subspecialty of Addiction Medicine -- it is presented by the California Society of Addiction Medicine (CSAM) from September 4-7, 2019 at the Anaheim Marriott, Anaheim, CA. The CSAM Addiction Medicine Review Course & Exam Preparation Track, offers medical education, training, and board certification preparation by nationally-recognized experts in the treatment of substance use disorders. The conference also features facilitated case discussions in a highly interactive roundtable setting.
Conference topics include:
- Technology Addiction
- Opioid Use Disorder
- Pain and Addiction
- Medical Complications of Addiction
- Cannabis Use Disorder
- Adolescents, Prevention and Epidemiology
- Ending Stigma Surrounding Addiction
- Neurobiology of Addiction
- Nicotine Use Disorder
- Co-occurring Disorders
- Evidence-Based Psychological Treatments
- Process Addictions
- Alcohol Use Disorder
- Pregnancy, Women's Substance Use Disorder
- Club Drugs and Hallucinogens
- Sedative-Hypnotic Use Disorder
Pre-Conference Workshops:
- Comprehensive Primary Care for Patients Who Use Drugs
- Fundamentals to Advanced Buprenorphine
- Addiction Psychiatry for Addiction Medicine Providers
- Motivational Interviewing for Busy Clinicians
- What They Didn't Teach You in Medical Training: Protecting Your Medical License and Your Well-Being
"As an accredited provider of continuing medical education, CSAM is focused on developing confidence, competence, and compassion in those who treat addiction and is also the "go to" conference for those preparing to take the Addiction Medicine Board exam," said Jean Marsters, MD, Chair of the CSAM Committee on Education and a member of the CSAM Board of Directors. To learn more about the conference or to register to attend, go to: http://www.csam-asam.org or contact the California Society of Addiction Medicine at: 415-764-4855
