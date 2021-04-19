Clinical Trial Conducted by MedinCell Confirms the Safety of Continuous Administration of Ivermectin

Clinical trial validates the safety of ivermectin taken daily in oral form, to simulate the continuous release of the active substance by a long-acting injection.

No side effects were observed with the three doses of ivermectin tested up to 100 µg / kg.

MedinCell develops several long-acting injectable formulations of ivermectin, the most advanced aims at preventing infection from Covid-19 and its mutants for several months.

Positive results of the safety study

"All our programs are developed in accordance with the highest ethical standards and on the basis of reliable scientific principles with a view to potential massive deployment. Proving the safety of ivermectin in regular daily administration over a long period was an essential step for our ivermectin programs, in particular mdc-TTG in Covid-19," said Joël Richard, Chief Development Officer at MedinCell.

About Medincell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

