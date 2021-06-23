SMI 11’982 -0.1%  SPI 15’383 0.0%  Dow 33’946 0.2%  DAX 15’636 0.2%  Euro 1.0966 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’123 0.3%  Gold 1’779 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’747 2.5%  Dollar 0.9183 0.1%  Öl 74.7 -0.2% 

23.06.2021 04:28:00

Clinical Application of Lunit AI For Chest Radiography and Mammography to Be Presented at AOCR 2021

  • Two South Korean radiologists share benefits and feedback of using AI products for chest x-rays and mammograms in an actual patient care
  • Company expects to deliver the diagnostic value of AI and expand its implementation across clinical sites in the Asia-Pacific region

SEOUL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit, a leading medical AI company, today announced the clinical application of its AI solution for chest radiography and mammography to be presented at this year's Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology(AOCR). The event will be fully virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, going live online, July 1-4, 2021.

Marking its 19th anniversary, AOCR aims to promote scientific collaborations, build professional rapport, and exchange knowledge amongst the Asian and Oceanian medical experts. Radiologists and pharma/medical device companies from more than 38 countries join to share the latest topics of medical imaging. It is known as one of the largest radiology conferences in the Asia-Pacific region, sponsored this year by global pharmaceutical and medical device companies such as Bayer, Guerbet, and Fujifilm.

Lunit will be participating in two symposiums featuring the benefits of AI solutions to analyze chest radiography(Lunit INSIGHT CXR) and mammography(Lunit INSIGHT MMG). The session will be hosted by the South Korean radiologists who are currently using the product in actual clinical setting. They will discuss how the AI solutions are implemented in their workflow and share feedback from hands-on experience.

On the first day of the conference, Dr. Chang-Min Park from Seoul National University Hospital will host a lunch symposium on "AI for Chest Radiographs: From Development To Clinical Implementation". Dr. Eun-Kyung Kim from Yongin Severance Hospital will present on 'Application of AI for Mammography' during the breakfast symposium on July 4th.

"We are glad to have this opportunity to share our AI solutions at AOCR, one of the largest conferences in the Asia-Pacific region. Lunit has participated in multiple conferences globally, but the fact that actual users of our product are sharing their experience and insights is especially meaningful," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We hope participants of the sessions will leave with new insights for AI, hopefully leading to an expansion of the implementation of Lunit AI among clinical sites in the Asia-Pacific region."

Lunit INSIGHT products are now being used in more than 270 medical institutions across 30 countries, supporting medical professionals to more accurately diagnose cancer through AI. With the recent implementations in general hospitals and healthcare institutions in Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, the company is accelerating its expansion in the Asia-Pacific market. It is CE marked and approved for commercial sales in around 35 countries including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and more.

For more information about AOCR 2021, visit the official website here: https://aocr2021.com

Contact:
Yunyoung Noh
Branding & Communications Manager
E: yynoh@lunit.io  

SOURCE Lunit

﻿

