Climate Change are we doing enough?

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Firms in Canada are being urged by their customers, employees and shareholders to do more when it comes to Climate Change. To be labeled disingenuous with respect to climate change brings real risk of reputational damage and loss of value.

One Canadian company is listening. Executive Mat Service is making it easier for firms to make sustainable procurement decisions by posting the Company's climate CO2 impact rating by product directly on its service invoices similar to food nutrition labelling.

"Many building services, such as matting, come with a large carbon footprint, however, if the rest of the industry adopted the same practices as Executive Mat  there could be significant positive impact on climate change" said Jeff Grabinsky Vice President. Further adding "We have been able to cut some businesses CO2 footprint in relation to floor mat rental service in half."

Executive Mat has developed patented technology that reduces over 95% the environmental impact associated with floor matting services. Floor matting is an essential PPE for every business, adopting more sustainable practices is good for the environment, indoor air quality and climate.

About Executive Mat Service

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Executive Mat Service is a Nationwide leader in supply and servicing of matting and facility floor programs. Executive Mat Service programs ensure a clean and healthy building while contributing to carbon emission reduction with its greenest and safest floor matting programs. As Canada's only ISO14001 (Environmental) and COR Safety Certified mat rental service, and proud recipient of Emerald Award for Environmental Innovation. Safety, health, and environment have been the cornerstones of Executive Mat Service's operating philosophy for over 25 years.

