ClimaCell Opens APAC Offices, Focusing on Japanese Market

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ClimaCell, the weather technology company, is excited to announce the official opening of its APAC office.

With existing offices in Boston, Boulder, and Tel Aviv, the APAC office will support ClimaCell's global expansion and existing demand in the region. With the lack of physical weather stations in the region, ClimaCell's weather-of-things proprietary technology will provide businesses with AI-powered insights taken from millions of sensors. Previously unavailable in APAC, ClimaCell enables companies to automate businesses decisions and actions plans based on how historical, real time, and future weather impacts day to day operations.

Founded in Boston in 2016, ClimaCell's business intelligence engine helps businesses plan for the operational impact of future weather before it's too late. ClimaCell's customers include Uber, Delta, Ford, The U.S. Open, and Amazon Web Services.

The APAC team will be focused on developing and growing ClimaCell's business, working closely with customers and strategic partners in the region. The office will be headed by Nadav Itach, SVP & Managing Director,APAC. Nadav joins ClimaCell after almost 10 years of experience in setting up and heading business in Asia Pacific. In his last role Nadav was the Managing Director APAC for Trax Retail, a leading global retail technology company. Nadav has extensive experience in the region working in markets such as Greater China, Japan, Australia, India, Korea and SEA.

"As the weather becomes more volatile around the world and in APAC there is a growing need for a company like ClimaCell. What's most compelling about ClimaCell is the ability for executives and team leaders to make real business decisions based on future operational impact before it's too late," said Itach. "Our proprietary technology allows companies to harness MicroWeather to improve procedures and protocols based on historical, present, and future weather impact."

"When we started ClimaCell three years ago, the APAC region was an area of the world we were most excited to work with," said Shimon Elkabetz, CEO of ClimaCell. "With a growing number of operational business decisions relient on daily weather volatility, we're extremely motivated to bring our weather intelligence engine to the market. The APAC region is a thriving market for ClimaCell's technology and we're fortunate to have Nadav Itach strategically scale up our operations and offerings."

About ClimaCell

With its AI-powered intelligence engine, ClimaCell automates operational decision making and action plans based on the business impact of historical, real time, and future weather. Having more than doubled its employee headcount in 2019 in addition to 7x revenue growth, ClimaCell is on an aggressive growth path towards revolutionizing the weather industry.

Unique to the weather industry, ClimaCell fuses a proprietary big data collection and analysis platform with exclusive modelling techniques to create MicroWeather OS - an array of products that are providing clients hyper local weather data and invaluable business insights to create the best weather intelligence engine for businesses.

ClimaCell's patented MicroWeather technology engine is powered by Weather of Things data - wireless signals, connected cars, airplanes, drones and IoT devices. This data is combined with proprietary AI-driven models to help industries such as aviation, construction, energy, on-demand, outdoor events, transportation, UAS and utilities to make better decisions that impact everything from operational efficiency to profitability, safety and the bottom line.

