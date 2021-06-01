Clik2pay early mover with seamless bill payment service using Interac e-Transfer®

New payment service provider debuts QR code option with Make-A-Wish Foundation charitable campaign

TORONTO, June 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Clik2pay, Canada's first seamless, near-real-time bill payments service launched today at the Payments Canada SUMMIT, together on stage with some of Canada's leading companies. Leveraging the trusted Interac e-Transfer service and offered through Peoples Trust Company, part of People's Group, the innovative service lets customers easily pay bills and invoices from their bank account by text, e-mail or QR code. Clik2pay provides an alternative to expensive options like credit card and cheque, and legacy systems such as the existing bill pay network and pre-authorized debits.

"More than 40 per cent of Canadians prefer to pay their bills directly from their bank account, but the options to do so efficiently just haven't been there," said Michael Bradley, CEO and Founder of Clik2pay. "As a result, Canadians have relied on credit cards and the existing bill pay network, which is cumbersome by today's standards. Guaranteed payments in near real-time, especially now when segments of the economy are struggling through the pandemic, have benefited our clients and their customers, who can now better contain their costs and manage their cash flow."

Businesses and charitable organizations issuing bills or invoices can initiate payment requests with Clik2pay via API, batch upload or on an individual basis. For their customers, no sign up or app download is required and transfers can be completed in just a few clicks using the highest levels of bank security. Nearly all Canadian financial institutions already support Interac e-Transfer, so there is no need for changes or integration costs at the bank level.

To showcase the functionality of its QR code payment option and support a good cause, Clik2pay has launched a charitable campaign with Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organization that works with communities across the country to provide children with critical illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish. Kicking off at the SUMMIT session and running until Canada Day, each time someone donates $5 CAD to Make-A-Wish using Clik2pay, the start-up will cover all services fees so 100 per cent of the donation flows through to Make-A-Wish. Donors can try out the QR code or click this link to make a $5 donation.

Clik2pay leverages the Interac e-Transfer service, offered through Peoples Trust Company. Interac e-Transfer is one of the most secure money transfer services globally, with transactions protected by multiple layers of bank-grade security and the highest standards for risk management.

"Exciting things happen when established financial institutions collaborate with paytechs in Canada, and Peoples Trust Company is thrilled to partner with Clik2pay," said Howard Klein, President of Peoples Payments and Cards, part of Peoples Group. "Clik2pay gives control over payments back to the customer. It makes it simple and fast for them to pay from their bank account and makes it easier for businesses to manage cash flow and reduce the cost of their payments."

Clik2pay features for businesses and charitable organizations include easy-to-use APIs, end-to-end payment tracking, real-time notifications, status updates and transaction history APIs - and a settlement file once payments are complete.

For more information and to watch for future product releases in the coming months, visit clik2pay.com and follow Clik2pay on LinkedIn.

About Clik2pay

Clik2pay was founded in 2018 and is led by a team with deep business and technology expertise in the payments and digital banking industry. Our passion is improving how people pay – and how businesses are paid.

Clik2pay's first product-to-market is an innovative new bill payment solution that enables immediate payment of any biller invoice. It is an easy and secure way to receive payments from customers, directly from their bank accounts.

®Interac e-Transfer is a registered trademark of Interac Corp. Used under license.

SOURCE Clik2pay