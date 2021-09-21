CLIA Welcomes White House Plan to Lift International Travel Restrictions Beginning 19 November 2021

|
21.09.2021 01:42:00
WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association joins our peers across the travel and tourism sector to express our appreciation to the Biden Administration for recognizing the importance of international travel to the U.S. economy and for establishing a path for international visitors to travel to the United States responsibly. The cruise industry is an important driver of international visits to the United States, prompting approximately 2.5 million international visitors to travel to the United States to embark on a cruise in 2019, representing nearly 18 percent of all U.S. cruise embarkations. International cruise visitors in the United States spend $4.5 billion annually on hotel stays, transportation, retail and other U.S. businesses, supporting nearly 60,000 American jobs. Our members look forward to welcoming international travelers, including from the United Kingdom and the European Union, back to the United States while continuing to prioritize public health.
Marktupdate 20.September 2021: Evergrande bringt Märkte unter Druck / On IPO | BX Swiss TV
Die Schieflage beim chinesischen Bauentwickler Evergrande bringt nicht nur die Kurse in Asien unter Druck. Dazu kommt noch die Verunsicherung aufgrund der anstehenden Notenbanksitzungen. Welche Veränderungen es im SMI und DAX gibt, und wie der Börsengang von On gelaufen ist, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schlussendlich deutlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Feiertag in Festland-China und Japan - Hongkong mit Kurssturz
Kräftige Verluste erlitt am Montag die Wall Street. Zum Wochenauftakt ging es sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt steil bergab. Während an den Märkten in China (Kernland) und Japan am Montag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand, fiel Hongkong auf ein 11-Monatstief.
