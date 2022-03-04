SMI 11’345 -2.8%  SPI 14’303 -3.2%  Dow 33’615 -0.5%  DAX 13’095 -4.4%  Euro 1.0029 -1.2%  EStoxx50 3’556 -5.0%  Gold 1’975 2.0%  Bitcoin 35’699 -8.4%  Dollar 0.9167 -0.1%  Öl 118.2 7.0% 
05.03.2022 00:23:00

Clevelanders Fundraise At The Last Page And Help Ukraine Refugees

CLEVELAND, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thursday evening The Last Page restaurant held a fundraiser for The Cleveland Maidan, an association that is currently helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing the country.

(PRNewsfoto/Kind of One Concepts)

The idea came from one of the business's partners, Jon Gross, who has family ties to Ukraine. "My wife grew up in Kiev and she's in contact with people trying to get out. Even though it's on the other side of the world, our house is affected by the gravity of the situation. Knowing how close knit Cleveland's Ukrainian community is, and having our own ties to the country, The Last Page and it's staff wanted to do whatever we could to help. And for us the fastest thing we could do is donate all proceeds from the evening to an organization already doing great work."

"The support last night was incredible," Gross continued. "We put the event together quickly with an email to loyal guests and by sharing on our social media. It was one of our busiest nights since we opened. I can't express how much it meant to me to see these two communities I spend so much time with, our TLP family and Ukrainian expats, coming together in a time of need."

Anyone who was unable to attend in person and would like to make a donation to Cleveland Maidan Association can do so at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/75762

The Last Page, a Kind of One Concepts restaurant, is located in Pinecrest (100 Park Ave, Cleveland OH 44122)

CONTACT: info@kindofoneconcepts.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clevelanders-fundraise-at-the-last-page-and-help-ukraine-refugees-301496151.html

SOURCE Kind of One Concepts

