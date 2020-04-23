+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 22:15:00

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Announce First-Quarter 2020 Results on May 11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today it will be reporting first-quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S.-market open on Monday, May 11, 2020.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results.

When:

 

Monday, May 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET

 

 

 

Hosts:

 

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

Keith Koci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Web Address:

 

http://www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived at the web address listed above.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is among the largest vertically integrated producers of differentiated iron ore and steel in North America. With an emphasis on non-commoditized products, Cliffs is uniquely positioned to supply both customized iron ore pellets and sophisticated steel solutions to a quality-focused customer base, with an industry-leading market share in the automotive industry. A commitment to environmental sustainability is core to our business operations and extends to how we partner with stakeholders across our communities and the steel value chain. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 12,000 people across mining and steel manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

