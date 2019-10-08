Clements Ferry Dentistry Rebrands to Sedation Dentistry of Charleston with a Focus on Dental Anxiety Relief

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clements Ferry Dentistry has rebranded and is now Sedation Dentistry of Charleston. Dr. Robert Carimi and his caring team are thrilled to create an atmosphere that is even more inviting and comfortable for patients who suffer from dental anxiety in Charleston, SC. The mission of Sedation Dentistry of Charleston is to provide trusted, comprehensive dental care from one convenient location.

Sedation Dentistry of Charleston offers treatments such as dental implants, root canals, crowns and bridges, composite fillings, and gingivectomies. While these treatments are typically associated with discomfort, the sedation options paired with this Charleston office's comfortable environment gives all patients, especially those with dental anxiety, a sense of comfort and relief.

Dental anxiety and fear prevent thousands of patients from getting the treatments they need every year. Dr. Carimi has a passion for blending compassion, artistry, and the science of dentistry in a way that changes his patients' lives. His minimally invasive, gentle approach combined with customized sedation options makes dental care a nearly painless experience for his patients.

Sedation Dentistry of Charleston not only offers IV sedation, oral sedation, and local anesthetics, but they offer complimentary nitrous oxide to all new patients. IV sedation is ideal for patients with severe dental anxiety or who need multiple treatments. The near-immediate effects of IV sedation leave patients conscious, but with little-to-no memory of the procedure. Oral sedation is a prescription sedative pill that patients take before their appointment time. Oral sedation helps patients feel relaxed, calm, and even sleepy, but fully alert and able to respond to instructions. A local anesthetic is numbing medication used to block site-specific pain. It can be used on its own, or in combination with the other sedation options. Nitrous oxide is a clear, odorless gas inhaled before and during the procedure, which makes patients feel calm and even euphoric.

Individuals in Charleston, SC with dental anxiety who are interested in receiving comfortable, virtually painless dental treatments through sedation dentistry can connect with Dr. Carimi for a consultation. To schedule an appointment at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston visit http://www.sedationdentistrycharleston.com or call 843-471-1677.

About the Dentist

Sedation Dentistry of Charleston offers trusted, comprehensive dental care from one convenient location in Charleston, SC. Dr. Robert Carimi earned his dental degree from the University of Tennessee and has been practicing dentistry for over a decade. A member of the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, Dr. Carimi engages in ongoing continuing education to provide patients with the latest advances in dentistry including modern dental implant solutions, custom crowns and bridges and transformative Digital Smile Design technology. The team at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston strives to ease all patients who suffer from dental anxiety, and takes pride in offering an inviting, comfortable environment for every treatment. Sedation Dentistry of Charleston offers IV sedation in-house as well as complimentary nitrous oxide to all new patients. To learn more about Dr. Carimi and the services offered at Sedation Dentistry of Charleston visit http://www.sedationdentistrycharleston.com or call 843-471-1677.

