SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

+++ Liebe Nutzer, unterstützen Sie uns bei der weiteren Verbesserung von finanzen.ch - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
19.11.2020 04:41:00

ClearWise Investment Supports Private Investor Demand With Access to Secondary Market Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearWise Investment, the New York and Hong Kong based alternative asset manager has today announced that their secondary market capabilities will become available for qualified private investors looking to capitalize on alternative investments typically reserved for family office clients and institutions.

The announcement comes as the correlation between alternative and traditional industries continues to tighten as retail investor return profiles become more tolerant to alternative options in pursuit of more balanced portfolio performance. As part of this rising trend, many investors are of the belief that private equity placements have significantly outperformed traditional stocks over the past decade and that significant gains can be made by including private placements as part of a diversified portfolio.

Mike Hebron, Head of Institutional Trading at ClearWise Investment Hong Kong commented, "Whilst comprehensive data for the performance of alternatives over the past decade is a little hard to quantify, there is no doubt that the retail segment are aware of the potential for getting in early on private and Unicorn level companies, whose valuations are already in the billions of dollars before they come to market.

"Demand for such placements continues to increase, and we here at ClearWise Investment are now pleased to bring such opportunities to the real investor whose appetite is perfectly at ease with private and secondary markets despite the lack of regulation and safeguards typically afforded by public markets."

Whilst equity markets have rebounded strongly in the wake of the Covid-19 market crash in March, investor sentiment remains cautious as the economic fallout of a global shutdown is yet to be felt across much of the world. ClearWise Investment reserves a cautious approach to the allocation of capital in asset classes that continue to trade at all time highs.

"The unexpected V-shaped market recovery went against the large majority of analyst assumptions after the immediate Covid market crash. The unprecedented government stimulus packages have acted as a major catalyst for a market recovery, however, we are advising our clients to take caution with their equity positions as we believe that stock market performance is not a benchmark for the wider macro-economic environment," said Mr. Hebron.

"Strategically allocating capital across asset classes that present investors with returns that align with their tolerance profile has become a complex conundrum over the past decade as equity exposure to risk has been steadily on the increase, and attractive yields difficult to come by. Our private and secondary market capabilities seek to provide investors with absolute returns whilst maintaining a low correlation to traditional markets and high expenditure trading strategies."

Existing clients are advised to contact their ClearWise Investment account representative for more information on the secondary market qualification process.

Media Contact
Oliver Jenkins
Phone: +1 347 752 4274
o.jenkins@clearwiseinvestment.com

Related Images

clearwise-investment-logo.jpg
Clearwise Investment Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearwise-investment-supports-private-investor-demand-with-access-to-secondary-market-platform-301176666.html

SOURCE ClearWise Investment

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Zurich Insur Gr 373.30
2.50 %
Sika 236.70
2.47 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.10
1.33 %
LafargeHolcim 47.27
1.00 %
Swiss Re 83.06
0.83 %
Nestle 104.96
-0.53 %
The Swatch Grp 236.40
-0.71 %
Lonza Grp 580.00
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 75.72
-1.94 %
Alcon 58.00
-2.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.11.20
Vontobel: Modernas Covid-Impfstoff überzeugt
18.11.20
Bracing for the Onset of La Niña
18.11.20
SMI-Anleger scheuen das Risiko
18.11.20
Daily Markets: NASDAQ 100 – Auf den EMA50 achten! / Julius Bär – Imposante Rally
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
12.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf u-blox Holding AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Analysten: Bewertung von Ant Financial könnte sich nach verschobenem IPO halbieren
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion
Bitcoin-Bestände der Miner sinken - was das für den Bitcoin-Kurs bedeutet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat zur Wochenmitte auf der Stelle, während es an der deutschen Börse aufwärts ging. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit negativer Tendenz. An den Börsen in Fernost sind unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit