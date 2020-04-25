Clearwater Periodontist Shares Ways to Keep Your Mouth Healthy While Your Dentist is Closed

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 16th, The American Dental Association (ADA) recommended on March 16 that dentists restrict their practices to all but urgent and emergency care due to the COVID19 pandemic.

On March 20th, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all dental offices to postpone all elective dental procedures until May 8th. In the meantime, dentists are asked to see emergency patients to lessen the burden on the hospital systems.

Britten says dental hygiene homecare is especially important while under quarantine to help avoid dental emergencies. He recommends thorough, yet gentle brushing twice a day with a fluoride toothpaste and cleaning between the teeth with floss, interdental brushes, or softpicks. He also suggests avoiding VERY hard foods to avoid fracturing teeth or roots, and also limiting acidic and sugary beverages.

Since the shutdown, Dr. Todd Britten has been seeing emergency patients, explaining, "Conditions that would be considered urgent/emergent would include, but are not limited to the following:

Moderate to severe pain and/or soreness

Swelling of your gums, face, or neck

Uncontrolled bleeding

Signs of infection

Trauma

Medically necessary procedures to treat pain, infection, disease, or the likely potential thereof."

If you experience a dental emergency, Dr. Britten is readily available to take care of any dental advice or emergency care in his Clearwater, Florida periodontal office. "The safety of our patients, community and all dental team members has been and always will be always be our greatest concern."

Britten states that he, his employees and patients are eagerly awaiting any reopening protocols from the experts and authorities. "We will continue to update and educate our staff, patients and community, on any and all safety guidelines and treatment protocols as they become available."

Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry is a periodontal practice offering patients personalized dental care in implant dentistry in Clearwater, Florida. Dr. Todd Britten received his Bachelor of Science & Doctorate of Dental Surgery from University of Florida, a Master's Degree and Certificate in Periodontology and Implant Dentistry; and completed extensive training at the Institute of Advanced Laser Dentistry. He is one of the only board-certified periodontists in Pinellas County. He is a member of the American Academy of Periodontology, American Dental Association, Florida Association of Periodontists, Upper Pinellas County Dental Association, Hillsborough County Dental Association, Hillsborough County Dental Research Association and Florida West Coast Dental Association.

To learn more about Dr. Britten and his dental implant or periodontal services, call (727) 586-2681 or visit http://www.brittenperio.com.

SOURCE Britten Periodontics & Implant Dentistry