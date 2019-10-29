Clearsurance Announces Strategic Partnership with BenefitHub to Help Employees Make Informed Insurance Decisions

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsurance , the independent rating and review insurance marketplace for consumers, and BenefitHub , the world's largest employee benefits portal to more than 10,000 companies and 50 million employees in five countries, have announced the signing of a multi-tiered strategic partnership.

"BenefitHub customers will now have the ability to publish and display customer ratings and reviews and make better-informed decisions when it comes to choosing voluntary benefits, including home and car insurance options," said Michael Crowe, chief executive officer, Clearsurance. "Our combined product offering provides what most employers are looking for today in terms of transparency and better decision-making tools for their employees to improve their lives."

The two companies will also have a distribution partnership to broaden the audience and reach of the BenefitHub Portal through the employers and employees that Clearsurance has strategic relationships with.

"With BenefitHub's mission being to help millions of people improve the quality of their daily lives, the ability to use Clearsurance ratings to help employees in their decision-making process was a no-brainer," said Seif Saghri, chief executive officer, BenefitHub. "Focusing on helping our clients' employees has always been core to making BenefitHub the world's most widely distributed benefits portal."

About BenefitHub

Founded in 1999 as an employee discount marketplace, today BenefitHub provides a full range of benefits, discounts and rewards for tens of millions of employees, globally.

BenefitHub's thousands of clients range from five of America's top ten employers, to organizations with just a handful of employees, to membership organizations with over 50 million members.

With a free, easy-to-use benefits portal, BenefitHub has become the industry's global leader for engaging employees and members with their benefits. See how we have helped organizations of all sizes engage their employees and members with their benefits at www.benefithub.com.

About Clearsurance

Clearsurance is helping insurance consumers make informed buying decisions powered by customer review data. The company has created the most comprehensive customer rating metric in the insurance industry available to consumers who are looking for unbiased and independent reviews.

At Clearsurance, we are developing a true, customer-first insurance marketplace where people can find the best insurance companies and products to meet their specific needs and unique buying preferences. Everything we do at Clearsurance is governed by our core values: 1) we are transparent; 2) we are authentic; 3) we are optimists, and 4) we are scrappy. The company was founded in 2016 by insurance entrepreneur Michael Crowe. Learn how Clearsurance is helping customers make confident decisions about purchasing insurance at www.clearsurance.com .

