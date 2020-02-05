05.02.2020 16:35:00

Clearsight Advises TeleWorld Solutions on its Acquisition by Samsung

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearsight Advisors, Inc. ("Clearsight") is pleased to announce another successful transaction in its Digital Transformation and Telecom practices. Clearsight served as advisor to TeleWorld Solutions ("TeleWorld" or "TWS") in its acquisition by Samsung Electronics, Co., Ltd. (Samsung). 

Clearsight Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Clearsight Advisors, Inc.)

TWS is a network services provider that delivers consulting, design, deployment, testing, optimization, automation, and software development services to mobile service and cable operators, equipment OEMs and other companies across the U.S. The company fulfills the full lifecycle of network services across DAS, Macro, Small Cells, 5G, V2X, Satellite, Technology Development, IoT, and Enterprise    

"We are exceedingly pleased with Clearsight's level of service and tenacity throughout this particularly complex transaction," said Shervin Gerami, CEO of TeleWorld Solutions.  He added, "Clearsight's depth of knowledge, combined with their accessibility and relentless pursuit of the best possible outcome for us, reinforced time after time that we made the right decision in choosing them help us evaluate strategic alternatives."

Jim McCabe, Director at Clearsight Advisors said, "It has been an honor to work with Shervin and TeleWorld's exceptional, highly-trained and talented workforce. They are ideally positioned to help Samsung continue to drive innovation and improvement in carriers' 5G & 4G networks.  We're thrilled with the outcome for the TeleWorld team and we very much look forward to their continued success within the Samsung family."

With a growing position in the U.S. networks industry, along with its 5G technology leadership, Samsung Networks has collaborated with major U.S. network operators to fulfill 5G's network expansion. As its growth continues through network operator agreements and enterprises seeking their own cellular networks, the combination of Samsung and TWS will help customers address next-generation demands.  TWS will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

About Clearsight Advisors
Clearsight Advisors is an independent merchant banking firm dedicated to providing world-class M&A and capital raising solutions exclusively to growth-oriented Business Services and Technology companies. Clearsight combines deep market insights across software, services and data. Clearsight Capital Advisors, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is a registered member of FINRA & SIPC.

Media Contact
Beth Seidler
bseidler@clearsightadvisors.com
703-672-3104

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearsight-advises-teleworld-solutions-on-its-acquisition-by-samsung-300999553.html

SOURCE Clearsight Advisors, Inc.

