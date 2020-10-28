SMI 9’652 -2.4%  SPI 12’039 -2.4%  Dow 27’463 -0.8%  DAX 11’579 -4.0%  Euro 1.0695 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’958 -3.7%  Gold 1’880 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9122 0.3%  Öl 39.6 -2.9% 
28.10.2020 13:55:00

ClearPay Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Automate the Payment Process Between Agencies and Insurers

ClearPay, a leader in payment automation solutions for P&C insurers, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClearPay has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

ClearPay streamlines the payment process for insurers by automatically transferring funds and remittance data in a standardized format from agencies to insurers. ClearPay’s Ready for Guidewire integration will enable Guidewire users to receive standardized policy and payment information within Guidewire BillingCenter.

"Insurers are continually looking to automate repetitive processes, enhance profitability, and make it easier for agencies to do business with them,” said John Knotek, chief executive officer, ClearPay. "ClearPay’s automation, delivered to users through their integration, will provide a long-desired solution for insurers, without having to impose any changes on their valued agency partners.”

"We are thrilled to welcome ClearPay as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. "Their Ready for Guidewire integration will soon enable insurers to eliminate the manual handling and entry of payment receipts, policy by policy and payment by payment.”

About ClearPay

ClearPay is an independent company focussed on being the leader in automating payment settlements and reconciliation for the P&C insurance industry. For more information connect with ClearPay on Twitter or LinkedIn or visit clearpaycanada.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

