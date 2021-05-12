SMI 10’987 0.0%  SPI 14’163 0.4%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’097 -0.2%  Euro 1.0970 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’931 -0.4%  Gold 1’836 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’016 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9058 0.3%  Öl 69.2 0.8% 
12.05.2021 14:45:00

ClearObject Announces Partnership With Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis for AI Advancement

INDIANAPOLIS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital innovator ClearObject has partnered with Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)'s Institute of Integrative AI (iAI) to further enhance the University's educational mission. ClearObject will provide cutting-edge real-world use cases and industry experience to the iAI program, which includes the School of Engineering and Technology, the School of Informatics and Computing, and the School of Science.

ClearObject will directly impact students and faculty by providing internship opportunities, on-campus seminars, and information sessions and by establishing R&D collaborations accessible to on-campus researchers.

The iAI program at IUPUI specifically aims to integrate quickly advancing AI technology across a variety of careers and educational formats. ClearObject will directly influence new AI bachelor's degrees, giving students access to industry engagement outside of the University.

Director of the Institute of Integrated AI, Shiaofen Fang, sees the partnership as beneficial for students, and the future of IUPUI. "Partnerships like the one with ClearObject, ensure the institute will remain viable and relevant by engaging with a strong industry partner that services customers from both the public and private sectors," he said. "Industry engagement is essential, working with a strong partner like ClearObject is invaluable."

IUPUI's iAI program influences multiple educational programs under Indiana University and Purdue University, which are both housed at IUPUI. As an active research institute, it gives students and faculty a platform to research and build AI technology in learning and the working world.

"Artificial Intelligence is responsible for a huge amount of the growth in the software industry today and is at the core of the products we develop for our customers," said Ben Frame, Vice President of Digital Products at ClearObject. "Our Partnership with IUPUI gives us access to a continual supply of AI expertise and technical talent to fuel our growth in the years ahead." 

About ClearObject
ClearObject, a digital innovator based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is known for helping businesses build digital products using technology like Cloud, IoT, Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence. ClearObject aims to turn their customers' data into valuable business outcomes. The tech company partners with Google and IBM to deliver impressive and quick results to their clients.

