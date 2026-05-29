Clearmind Medicine Aktie 122125634 / CA1850532047
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29.05.2026 18:35:15
Clearmind Medicine Shares Jump 47% After Japan Patent Filing For Depression Treatment
(RTTNews) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) shares surged 46.72 percent to $3.59, up $1.14 on Friday, after the clinical-stage biotech company announced the publication of a Japanese patent application related to its proprietary depression treatment technology.
The stock is currently trading at $3.59, compared with a previous close of $2.45 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $3.50 and traded between $3.15 and $4.66 during the session, with volume surging to 41.05 million shares versus average daily volume of 612,955 shares.
Clearmind Medicine Inc. said the patent application covers compositions comprising 5-Methoxy-2-aminoindan (MEAI) for the treatment of depression. The company stated the filing further strengthens its intellectual property portfolio focused on non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen-derived therapeutics.
Clearmind Medicine shares have traded between $2.10 and $524.00 over the past 52 weeks.
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