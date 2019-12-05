Clear Comfort Introduces a New Level of Water Treatment for Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Comfort's Advanced Oxidation Process systems are available as an "Approved, Authorized Accessory" for Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs. This collaboration integrates the leading advanced water treatment and premium Jacuzzi® Hot Tub solutions to provide a best-in-class spa experience.

"We are excited to bring a new level of ease of use and enjoyment to the leading hot tub brand," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "Together Clear Comfort and Jacuzzi are raising the enjoyment of spa ownership."

Leveraging the market-leading Advanced Oxidation Process (AOP) with hydraulic systems found in Jacuzzi® hot tub products, spa owners will experience smooth and refreshing water that is more reliable. In addition, these two leading approaches allow spa owners to see clearer water with less need for managing chemicals, draining and refilling.

"The Jacuzzi® brand strives to enhance the user experience for every spa owner," said Tracine Marroquin, Vice President of Marketing, Product and Channel for Jacuzzi. "We are always improving the health and wellness of our customers with new innovative solutions, and are happy to recommend Clear Comfort."

Spa owners are able to choose this integrated system at the time of purchase of a new spa or as an upgrade to existing spas from participating dealers. Clear Comfort has developed a seamless method for dealers to integrate its high-performance AOP spa system for customers. When coupled with an industry-leading 3-year warranty, spa owners can enjoy their water experience for years with easy care and superior support. For more information, spa owners and dealers can contact Clear Comfort at clearcomfort.com/jacuzzi-contact

Clear Comfort's proven AOP solution surpasses the other offerings with simple and complete care with a proprietary and patented Direct Hydroxyl Injection™ technology. With this unique system, customers avoid having to balance complex salt levels or constantly purchase and handle toxic chemicals. In short, spa owners are able to enjoy their spa without continuous annoyances typically found in spa ownership. In addition, the Clear Comfort systems are the cornerstone of a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution that is healthier for owners as well.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort manufactures and sells pool and spa water disinfection systems to enhance recreational water treatment. Clear Comfort's patented hydroxyl-based advanced oxidation (AOP) technology provides the best swimming experience available with proven, effective and non-toxic treatment. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, Clear Comfort customers receive a sustainable, "Made in the USA" product. Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company delivering healthy, ethical and sustainable solutions to the market. For more information about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

About Jacuzzi Brands LLC

Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, through its subsidiaries, is a global manufacturer and distributor of branded bath and hot tub products. Backed by 60 years of product engineering, Jacuzzi is committed to creating products that focus on health and well-being through Jacuzzi® Aqualibrium®—the perfect mix of air and water. Jacuzzi® Hot Tubs creates high-performance products that help people who live an active lifestyle, relax, recover and perform. Learn more at http://www.jacuzzi.com, or contact us at 1-866-234-7727.

SOURCE Clear Comfort