Clear Comfort and Sigura™ Offer New Ultimate Pool Kit for Water Care

BOULDER, Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In collaboration with Sigura, formerly Lonza Water, Clear Comfort has released the new Ultimate Pool Kit, offering the best way to experience the water care with enhanced AOP. With this bundled kit, customers receive $1,000 of free product on every pool from participating dealers. Homeowners' increasing demand for healthy, complete and easier water care is driving heightened awareness and opportunity. For a limited time, authorized dealers and leading pool professionals can order kits at clearcomfort.com/ultimate-pool-kit.

"Now more than ever, pool owners are looking for a swimming experience that is healthy, intuitive and worry-free," said Zdenek Kratky, Vice President Marketing at Sigura. "Along with Clear Comfort, we are delivering the easiest way for dealers to offer the healthiest water."

The Ultimate Pool Kit marries the power of Clear Comfort's AOP with slow erosion poolife® NST® cal hypo feeders as well as the convenience of remote pHin™ Smart Monitors for every pool. The bundled solution allows clients to swim in pool water with drinking water chemical levels and without the harsh effects of salt chlorine, high cyanuric acid or high chlorine levels. Additionally, Clear Comfort's AOP provides protection against the toughest contaminants and pathogens, including Cryptosporidium.

"Clients want products that integrate together seamlessly and make their lives easier," said Steve Berens, CEO of Clear Comfort. "In addition to creating a simpler, more convenient experience for clients, the Ultimate Pool Kit with Sigura offers pool professionals remote, consistent water care for smoother operations and increased profits."

Excessive cyanuric acid levels can cause chlorine lock or over-stabilization and may lead to excessive draining and refilling of the pool water. In short, clients will save money, save water and swim more enjoyably.

The Ultimate Pool Kit brings together the industry's best water care and AOP methods in one simple package. The simplicity of the bundled offering allows clients to be confident that they're getting complete, seamless and high-quality protection.

With $1,000 of free product for every pool, the Ultimate Pool Kit bundles the leading water care solutions:



Clear Comfort's CCW100 Hydroxyl-Based AOP Pool Treatment System

Clear Comfort's installation Manifold, a Top 50 Product of 2020 by Pool and Spa News

pHin™ Smart Monitor

poolife® NST® Cal Hypo Tablet Feeder (or POOL Breeze® Optimight® Feeder)

poolife® NST® Feeder Tablets (or POOL Breeze® Optimight® Tablets)

poolife® AlgaeBan II Algaecide (or the POOL Breeze® Opticide®)

poolife® Quick Swim Oxidizer (or the POOL Breeze® Optishock®)

The offering provides enough chemistry for a complete season of simple, clean and safe operation.

For more information on Clear Comfort and Sigura's Ultimate Pool Kit, please visit: clearcomfort.com/ultimate-pool-kit.

About Clear Comfort

Clear Comfort manufactures and sells non-chlorine pool and spa water disinfection systems. Clear Comfort's patented hydroxyl-based advanced oxidation (AOP) technology provides the best swimming experience available with proven, effective and non-toxic treatment. With headquarters and manufacturing based in Colorado, Clear Comfort customers receive a sustainable, "Made in the USA" product. Clear Comfort is a proud Impact Driven™ company delivering healthy, ethical and sustainable solutions to the market. For more information about Clear Comfort, please visit clearcomfort.com.

About Sigura™ (Formerly Lonza Water)

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Sigura is a leading provider of innovative water treatment solutions. The company maintains six production facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Africa, with 1,200 employees globally, located in all major regions. It features top consumer brands in the residential pool care market and strong positions in high-growth Industrial & Municipal water markets. Key brands include HTH®, Pulsar®, poolife®, GLB®, Applied Biochemists®, Leisure Time®, Baquacil®, BaquaSpa®, Constant Chlor®, Hypocal®, and more.

