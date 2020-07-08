08.07.2020 12:50:00

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date For 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference

SAN ANTONIO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO)(the "Company") will release 2020 second quarter results before the market opens on Friday, August 7, 2020 by 7:00am and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 877-665-6356 (U.S. callers) and 270-215-9897 (International callers) and the access code for both is 2242499.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the events section of the Company's website (www.investor.clearchannel.com).  The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the financial section of the Company's website after 7:00am Eastern Time.

Approximately, two hours after the live conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available for a period of thirty days on the recent events section of the Company's website. 

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 570,000 print and digital displays in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and North America, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 16,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 1,900 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,400 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Asia, Europe and Latin America – CCO employs approximately 5,900 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Clear Channel Outdoor)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-channel-outdoor-holdings-inc-sets-date-for-2020-second-quarter-earnings-teleconference-301089471.html

SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone. Der DAX bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

