Clear Aligner Markets in South East Asia, 2017-2024: Size, Growth and Forecast

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - Analysis By End Users (Teenagers and Adults), By Country (Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Rest of South East Asia), Company Analysis (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market was valued at USD 47.78 Million in the year 2018.

With presence of economies including Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand that are witnessing strong economic growth and resilient domestic demand coupled with high infrastructure spending and execution of various structural economic reforms in economies such as Indonesia and Philippines, has been estimated to accelerate the Clear Aligner Market Growth in the region during the period of 2019-2024.

Adults have been estimated to witness growth at a noteworthy rate over the coming years owing to presence of huge population base with consumers paying more attention to maintaining healthy oral hygiene followed by growing awareness among consumers regarding application and various captivating features of using clear aligners supported by rising middle class families and enhanced investment in the health care industry by private groups will be supplementing growth in the market for Clear Aligners in the region during the coming years.

In addition, rising investment by major leading clear aligner manufacturers in the region with enhanced availability of clear aligners and growing number of individuals with permanent teeth caries which is a direct result of malocclusion or crooked teeth backed with growing focus of manufacturers on providing high quality and technologically advanced oral healthcare products in order to utilize the untapped market potential in the region will be spurring the market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

South East Asia Clear Aligner Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

  • Clear Aligner Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
  • Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Country Analysis - Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Rest of South East Asia (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

  • Clear Aligner Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
  • Analysis by End Users: Teenagers and Adults

Other Report Highlights

  • Competitive Landscape
  • Leading Companies
  • Most Recent Market Outlook
  • Market Dynamics - Drivers & Restraints
  • Market Trends
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Company Analysis - Align Technology, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann Group, 3M, Henry Schein

Key Topics Covered

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Clear Aligner Market: Product Outlook

5. South East Asia Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis

6. South East Asia Clear Aligner Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 By End User (2018, 2024)
6.1.1 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - Teenagers, By Value (2017-2024)
6.1.2 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - Adults, By Value (2017-2024)
6.2 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market: By End User, By Value, (2017-2024)
6.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - By End User

7. South East Asia Clear Aligner Market: Companies Outlook

8. South East Asia Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.1 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - Country Share (2018, 2024)
8.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of South East Asia Clear Aligner Market - By Country
8.3 Singapore Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.3.1 By Value (2017-2024)
8.3.2 By End User (2017-2024)
8.3.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Singapore Clear Aligner Market - By End User
8.4 Indonesia Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.5 Thailand Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.6 Malaysia Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.7 Vietnam Clear Aligner Market: Country Analysis
8.8 Rest of South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Analysis

9. South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Dynamics
9.1 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Drivers
9.2 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Restraints
9.3 South East Asia Clear Aligner Market Trends

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

12. Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Align Technology
13.2 Dentsply Sirona
13.3 Straumann Group
13.4 3M
13.5 Henry Schein

