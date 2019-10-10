10.10.2019 20:31:00

CleanChoice Energy Now Enrolling Subscribers for 8 MW Community Solar Portfolio to be Built in Albany and Orange County New York

ALBANY, N.Y. and ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanChoice Energy, a renewable energy company that empowers people and businesses to cut emissions and live cleaner, healthier lives, is now accepting subscriptions for an 8 MW community solar portfolio to be built in both Albany and Orange County New York. The new solar farms will allow nearly 1,500 New York residents - from across the region - to access the benefits of solar while saving up to 10 percent on their utility bills. The project will service utility customers in Central Hudson, Orange and Rockland Counties and will be developed and owned by Ameresco, Inc., a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company.

(PRNewsfoto/CleanChoice Energy)

"New York residents can now save up to 10 percent on their utility bills while supporting regional solar growth," said Tom Matzzie, Founder and CEO of CleanChoice Energy. "Our goal is to make supporting renewable energy as easy as possible. With community solar, almost everyone with a utility bill can access the benefits of solar."

"New York is at the forefront of environmental stewardship, empowering communities with cost-effective, clean energy options," said David J. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Director at Ameresco. "This project will enable nearly 1,500 New York residents to support renewable energy and save money on their utility bills. We applaud the state for being a leader in renewable energy and are proud to partner on a project that expands New York's community solar power portfolio and supports their ambitious climate goals."

Current Central Hudson customers can learn more about supporting solar here.

Existing Orange & Rockland customers can learn more here.

About CleanChoice Energy
CleanChoice Energy empowers people and businesses to cut emissions, support renewable energy, and live cleaner lives. Founded in 2012, the company has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is a Certified B Corporation, a member of the American Sustainable Business Council and the U.S. Green Building Council. For more information or to become a customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

About Ameresco, Inc.
Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of Ameresco's entry into a renewable energy asset arrangement is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such arrangement, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of June 30, 2019.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cleanchoice-energy-now-enrolling-subscribers-for-8-mw-community-solar-portfolio-to-be-built-in-albany-and-orange-county-new-york-300936770.html

SOURCE CleanChoice Energy

