30.05.2020 15:00:00

Clean Rite Center Named Best Laundromat In Baltimore

BRONX, N.Y., May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Rite Center is honored to be recognized by The Baltimore Sun's readers and staff as the best laundromat serving the greater Baltimore area.

https://www.baltimoresun.com/baltimores-best/bs-pr-fe-best-personal-services-2020-20200526-fsfbt6tls5f2terhocyd2zr25m-story.html

Clean Rite Center's Baltimore store at 7017 Liberty Road provides a comfortable lounge area equipped with free Wi-Fi, massage chairs, and TVs – but above all, they keep their laundromat spick and span. Clean Rite's assistant manager at Liberty Road, Laisha Best, said it best, "We focus on cleanliness and customer service."

With 70 machines and free use of dryers for up to 60 minutes, Clean Rite ensures that all customers are taken care of. They also offer wash, dry and fold services at the discounted rate of 69 cents a pound!

Clean Rite Center is committed to serving the Baltimore area with their best-in-class laundromat services. To be recognized by The Baltimore Sun only gives Clean Rite more confidence to continue putting their best foot forward.

Clean Rite Center

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clean-rite-center-named-best-laundromat-in-baltimore-301067850.html

SOURCE Clean Rite Centers

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

