Clean Motion's EVIG Gains European Type Approval

Clean Motion has announced that they have received the WVTA-certificate (Whole Vehicle Type Approval) for the company's solar-powered vehicle EVIG. The vehicle is now approved for road traffic registration and sale in all 27 EU member states.



Jonsered, Sverige – 2024-06-26

Clean Motion announced today that the company has received the type approval certification for EVIG, which means that the vehicle is now approved for road traffic in all EU member states. This means that Clean Motion now has the green light for sales and deliveries throughout the EU as well as Switzerland and Norway.

Ulf Rask, CEO, says, "It's a relief that this process is finally complete, allowing us to start delivering vehicles. Our priority is to begin deliveries to high-potential customers, so we can quickly establish a strong pipeline."

