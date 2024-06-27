Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Clean Motion AB Aktie
27.06.2024 11:25:57

Clean Motion's EVIG Gains European Type Approval

Clean Motion AB
0.20 EUR 3.14%
Clean Motion has announced that they have received the WVTA-certificate (Whole Vehicle Type Approval) for the company's solar-powered vehicle EVIG. The vehicle is now approved for road traffic registration and sale in all 27 EU member states.

Jonsered, Sverige – 2024-06-26

Clean Motion announced today that the company has received the type approval certification for EVIG, which means that the vehicle is now approved for road traffic in all EU member states. This means that Clean Motion now has the green light for sales and deliveries throughout the EU as well as Switzerland and Norway.

Ulf Rask, CEO, says, "It's a relief that this process is finally complete, allowing us to start delivering vehicles. Our priority is to begin deliveries to high-potential customers, so we can quickly establish a strong pipeline."

For further information please contact:
Ulf Rask VD                         
Clean Motion AB                        
Phone: +46 708 788 930                        
Email: ulf.rask@cleanmotion.se

About Clean Motion AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se


