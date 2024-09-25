Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Clean Motion AB Aktie [Valor: 32431113 / ISIN: SE0008216303]
25.09.2024

Clean Motion Sells first EVIG solar-charged vehicle to Partner in South Korea

Clean Motion takes an important first step into the South Korean market with the sale of a demonstration vehicle of its solar-powered electric EVIG. The purpose is to introduce the vehicle to potential customers and partners to gage the market potential, primarily targeting a licensing deal with local manufacturing.

Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-09-25

Clean Motion AB is excited to announce its initial market entry into South Korea with sale of a EVIG demonstration vehicle. The demonstration vehicle, which will be shipped to South Korea next week, has been purchased by an undisclosed partner, representing the first Clean Motion presence in this dynamic market. The delivery reflects Clean Motion’s ambitions to explore the potential of local production and assembly, which could lead to a greater presence in the region.

"Our first step in South Korea represents a significant milestone for Clean Motion and highlights our commitment to bringing innovative and sustainable transport solutions to new markets,” says Ulf Rask, CEO of Clean Motion. "We see immense potential in exploring licensed manufacturing within the strong South Korean vehicle industry and this initial delivery is an important first step.”

This move is part of Clean Motion’s broader strategy to establish footholds in key regions across Asia, where demand for eco-friendly urban transportation is on the rise. As South Korea continues its drive toward sustainable urbanization, Clean Motion aims to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mobility in the region through its EVIG vehicle platform.

ABOUT CLEAN MOTION AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se


