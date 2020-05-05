Clean Bathrooms with Minimal Cleaning

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geberit Rimfree water closets and KeraTect® special glaze for bathroom ceramics create a virtually dirt-repellent bathroom.

With toilets being high traffic zones, unsanitary toilets can be one of the biggest threats to public health.

A clean bathroom is a safe bathroom. However, no matter how rigorous the cleaning, there are areas that many would not think to clean or is near impossible to reach even with the harshest bathroom cleaners, therefore allowing bacteria to grow. Here are two innovative bathroom products you may not have heard of that ensure a more sanitary bathroom.

Dirt-Repellent Bathroom Ceramics

Ceramic surfaces in the bathroom are tricky – they often develop stains but must be treated delicately to prevent scratches.

This is because when viewed examined closely, standard ceramic glazes have jagged surfaces that trap dirt and bacteria.

Ceramics baked with the Geberit KeraTect® special glaze are noticeably smoother than standard glaze surfaces. The KeraTect® surface is non-porous, which prevents dirt and stains from sticking to the ceramic surface. Moreover, the special glaze enhances the durability of the bathroom ceramics and render them scratch-proof, so ceramics remain in their glossy, pristine state for a long time. KeraTect® surfaces clean with just one swipe as dirt and bacteria glide off the KeraTect® surface easily.

An Unusually Clean Flush

In conventional WC pans, the flush rims promote deposits for bacteria, lime scale and urine scale, and is very difficult to clean. Over time, black or brown discolouration form in the toilet rim that is unsightly and unsanitary.

With Geberit Rimfree toilets, there is no flush rim. The toilet bowl has an entirely smooth inner surface that can be cleaned with just one swipe without harsh toilet bowl cleaners. Instead of a rim, the WC pans have a specially developed flush guide where the water flows from a centralised point and around the pan.

The Ultimate Hygiene Solution

The Geberit Citterio WC is both Rimfree and baked with KeraTect® to ensure maximum bathroom hygiene. What more, its unmistakable, rounded design bring an elegance to any bathroom.

