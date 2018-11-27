27.11.2018 11:00:00

Clavister Products Protects Large Law Enforcement Customer in Nordics

 

They join the ranks of Clavister's public sector customers to improve their security infrastructure

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Nov. 27 , 2018. /PRNewswire/ --Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, has been chosen by one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the Nordics to deploy solutions in base security infrastructure to protect their more than 15,000 employees and users. The package includes large rack mount clusters for firewalling and VPN as well as professional services.

"Having this kind of large public sector customer is one of our specialties and we're very happy to have them as a client. We secure almost 100 municipalities in Sweden plus hospitals, universities and other government entities across the Nordics. Adding a law enforcement customer like this, knowing that our products are being used to help a law enforcement organization is really satisfying and we hope to grow this customer segment going forward," says Jan Nahlbom, Sales Director for the Nordics.

Read more about our different vertical case studies and reference customers
https://www.clavister.com/about-us/customer-references/

For more information, please contact:
John Vestberg
President and CEO, Clavister
john.vestberg@clavister.com

About Clavister
Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers —communication service providers, governments, enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs)—in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique security solutions to protect their digital assets and secure business continuity. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North under shortname CLAV.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-products-protects-large-law-enforcement-customer-in-nordics,c2682935

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2682935/952914.pdf

PDF

