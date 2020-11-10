SMI 10’361 -0.6%  SPI 12’861 -0.6%  Dow 29’325 0.6%  DAX 13’163 0.5%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’443 1.0%  Gold 1’877 0.8%  Dollar 0.9144 0.0%  Öl 43.3 3.1% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Erfolgreich Geld anlegen? Vergessen Sie Superkräfte - was es braucht, ist Disziplin! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.11.2020 19:39:00

Claudia Marie Rozuk, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MILLERSBURG, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudia Marie Rozuk, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Radiologist in acknowledgment for her outstanding contributions to the field of Medicine with Millersburg Radiology.               

Located at Pomerene Hospital, 981 Wooster Road in Millersburg, OH, Millersburg Radiology offers patients expert and compassionate radiology services. Owner of the practice, Dr. Rozuk, has over forty-one years of experience diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases by using medical imaging techniques. An adjunct to surgery planning, imaging is used to gather information about the structure and function of the human body. Procedures are also available that may allow patients to choose alternatives to surgery. She has worked at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg for over twenty-seven years.

Dr. Rozuk chose a radiology career because she felt passionate about normal and abnormal anatomy. It was an area of expertise that enabled her to work in a smaller hospital in a smaller community. Her parents pushed her to always work hard, which has influenced her aptitude to look for clues on x-rays, to see things that others do not always see, and to be in-tune with subtle radiographic changes. On account of this, patients and other physicians have recognized her as being a leader in her field. She advises newcomers to, "keep in mind that you are a doctor's doctor - interacting with the medical staff and supporting the technologists."

To prepare for her career, Dr. Rozuk received a medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA, in 1978. For post-education training, she completed a radiology residency at the Case Western Reserve University Hospital in Cleveland, OH, from 1978 to 1982. Following this, she earned board certification in Diagnostic Radiology from the American Board of Radiology (ABR).

Due to being highly experienced and renowned for her accomplishments, Dr. Rozuk was honored as a 2018 Top Doctor in Millersburg.

In her spare time, Dr. Rozuk enjoys gardening, cooking, baking, reading historical novels, and traveling throughout the globe. Active in her community, she supports her daughters organizing and participates in a 5K food run.

Dr. Rozuk dedicates this esteemed recognition in loving memory of her mentor, parents George and Marie Rozuk, and daughter, who followed in her footsteps and became a board-certified radiologist.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634
pr@continentalwhoswho.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/claudia-marie-rozuk-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301170154.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’595.00
5.62 %
LafargeHolcim 46.33
4.82 %
CS Group 10.75
4.57 %
Swiss Re 79.58
3.51 %
Swiss Life Hldg 379.70
3.35 %
CieFinRichemont 75.46
-2.03 %
Sika 230.00
-2.17 %
Alcon 59.10
-3.56 %
Part Grp Hldg 919.60
-3.57 %
Lonza Grp 576.20
-7.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11:42
Vontobel: derimail - Multi BRC auf Uber & Lyft mit 50% Barriere / 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:18
SMI-Gewinne schon wieder verpufft
09.11.20
Welke rol speelt goud in 2020?
09.11.20
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Biden aus Sicht der Börsianer | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

90%-iger Corona-Schutz: BioNTech veröffentlicht vielversprechende Daten zu Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie haussiert
Biden-Sieg und Impfstoff-Hoffnung treiben Börsen an: Dow mit deutlichem Plus - US-Techtitel geben Gewinne ab -- SMI und DAX zogen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen verlassen Handel höher
Kurz vor Antrag für Corona-Impfstoff: BioNTech legt Zahlen vor - Aktie in Grün
Lonza wird Herstellungspartner für Impfstoffkandidat Adcovid von Altimmune - Aktie in Rot
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie schiesst hoch: Aurora Cannabis übertrifft umsatzseitig Expertenprognosen
US-Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Logitech, Credit Suisse & Swiss Life.: Zu diesen Schweizer Aktien raten Kepler Chevreux-Analysten
Beyond Meat-Aktie nach Zahlen im freien Fall - Zahlen deutlich schlechter als erwartet
Julius Bär-VRP möchte Rechtsfälle schnell abarbeiten - 79,7 Millionen Rückstellung für Fifa-Untersuchung - Anleger schieben Aktie an
Valora schreibt im dritten Quartal einen operativen Gewinn - Valora-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich am Dienstag fester, währen der NASDAQ Composite Verluste erleidet. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach, wogegen sich der deutsche Leitindex von seiner freundlichen Seite zeigte. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit