17.04.2020 21:15:00

Classic CDJRF Offers Financing Incentives During Drive Forward Event

ARLINGTON, Texas, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Across the country individuals have been hit hard by financial crises and Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat is doing its part to ease the financial burden of purchasing a new vehicle. When locals shop at Classic CDJRF during the Drive Forward Event they can receive exclusive financing incentives that will lessen the financial strain that comes with shopping for new cars.

The Drive Forward Event is going on now through the end of April and shoppers must take delivery on their vehicle by April 30. As a part of this sales event participants will receive 0% annual percentage rate (APR) financing for 84 months on their new vehicle and their first payments won't start until 90 days after purchase. This event includes select 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, 2020 Dodge Journey, 2020 Jeep Compass, 2020 Jeep Renegade and 2020 Ram 1500 models.

In order to receive these incentives buyers must finance through Chrysler Capital and hold qualifying credit. Well-qualified buyers will receive 0% APR financing and will have no monthly payment for 90 days regardless of their down payment amount.

Classic CDJRF is home to over 500 new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat vehicles, including more than 200 new Jeep models, more than 200 new Ram models and nearly 100 new Dodge models. Classic CDJRF is currently offering phone and virtual appointments for all shoppers and free pickup and delivery for all vehicle purchases.

Anyone can visit the Classic CDJRF showroom online on the dealership's website, https://www.classiccdjrf.com/. For more specific inquiries the dealership's sales team can be reached by phone, 682-206-3532, any time during business hours. The Classic CDJRF sales department is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

 

SOURCE Classic CDJRF

