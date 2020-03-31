31.03.2020 17:26:00

Clarus Glassboards Enable Critical Communication Between Doctors and Patients on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Crisis

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus, the industry leader in glassboard innovation, has provided Clarus™ Healthboards to Seattle Puget Sound VA Medical Center in rapid time to help the site build out their COVID-19 clinic. In this current health crisis, healthcare workers on the front lines administrating care need to reduce bacteria transmission in every way possible in an effort to provide clean, sterile environments for patients.

Clarus glassboards are essential in hospital settings to enable critical communication between doctors and patients. More importantly, healthcare settings require non-porous, anti-microbial fixtures and surfaces to adhere to the strict sanitation requirements. In a recent study, Clarus glassboards outperformed traditional whiteboards, proving that even after extensive bacteria exposure, the boards were fully sanitized to a food-grade safe level.1 

"At Clarus, we are passionate about what we do, and we are passionate about helping others and making a difference whenever we can. Every day, we support the healthcare industry by manufacturing glass-writable surfaces that are non-porous and easily disinfected," said Marc Mansell, CEO at Clarus. "You can imagine the amount of coordination and communication taking place today in hospitals around the world as healthcare staff fight COVID-19. When my team heard about the VA hospital challenge, they eagerly jumped into action. It's one of the great things about having your own manufacturing capabilities – our team took this request, produced it within hours, and had it immediately on its way to the people that needed it. I'm very proud of the team and how they responded. We're all eager to support our healthcare professionals in any way we can in this ongoing crisis."

Clarus™ Healthboard is an innovative glass dry erase board that's designed specifically for the demanding needs of the current healthcare industry. Clarus is working with key hospital supply chain, procurement and purchasing professionals to deliver durable and anti-microbial Healthboards, directly to where they are needed most. For more information, please visit: https://www.clarus.com/clarus-healthboard/.  

About Clarus 
Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus' modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry's visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit: www.clarus.com.

 

1

Clarus. "Clarus™ Glassboards Shine in Scientific Bacteria Test." Clarus Case Study, 2020, https://www.clarus.com/download/Clarus_CaseStudy_Healthcare_BacteriaTest.pdf  

 

Nachrichten

