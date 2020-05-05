05.05.2020 13:25:00

Clarkston Consulting Hosting Virtual SAP Seminar Series

DURHAM, N.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading technology and SAP® consulting firm Clarkston Consulting announced this week a Virtual SAP Seminar Series covering the most impactful topics, challenges, and trends in SAP and enterprise technology. The series, taking place over the course of May 12-14, will highlight best practices and innovations impacting the life sciences, consumer products, and retail industries relative to SAP.

Clarkston Consulting 25 Years Logo

"The annual SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Conference is always an invaluable opportunity to gather, network, and learn. While this year's virtual event in June will surely afford similar opportunities, we're excited to offer a unique 'trade show' experience for our clients and those interested in learning more about SAP during what would have been the annual SAPPHIRE NOW event," said Clarkston Corporate Strategy and Marketing Partner Michelle Tartalio.

Through the digital sessions, attendees will learn through presentations covering topics including how businesses are accelerating SAP deployment to more quickly gain efficiencies and realize benefits, lessons learned and tips for migrating from SAP ECC to S/4HANA, best practices for effectively activating and leveraging analytics with SAP, how retailers are using SAP to realize truly intelligent retail operations, and much more.

"In light of our current circumstances, it's clearer than ever that digital tools and capabilities are critical to survive and grow. We're thrilled to share how businesses can leverage the leading digital resources afforded by SAP to operate smarter, better engage customers, and drive business transformation," said Managing Partner Mike Hackett.

In addition to the presentations offered each day, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with representatives and SAP experts from Clarkston via a virtual trade show booth. To learn more about Clarkston's Virtual SAP Seminar Series, the presentation schedule, or to register to attend one of the presentation sessions, click here.

To learn more about Clarkston's SAP experience, services, and expertise, click here.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarkston-consulting-hosting-virtual-sap-seminar-series-301052856.html

SOURCE Clarkston Consulting

