10.03.2021 00:31:00

Clarke Inc. Files Early Warning Report for Trican Well Service Ltd.


HALIFAX, NS, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Clarke Inc. ("Clarke") (TSX: CKI) (TSX: CKI.DB) announces that it disposed of 4,983,100 common shares ("Trican Shares") of Trican Well Service Ltd. ("Trican") through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 9, 2021 at a price of $1.9441 per Trican Share.

Immediately before such disposition, Clarke, together with G2S2 Capital Inc. ("G2S2"), an entity deemed to be a joint actor of Clarke pursuant to applicable securities legislation, owned and controlled 32,752,900 Trican Shares, representing 12.83% of the outstanding Trican Shares (on the basis of 255,191,445 Trican Shares issued and outstanding).

Following such disposition, Clarke, together with G2S2, owns 27,769,800 Trican Shares representing 10.88% of the outstanding Trican Shares (on the basis of 255,191,445 Trican Shares issued and outstanding).

Each of Clarke and G2S2 acquired their Trican Shares for investment purposes. Clarke and/or G2S2 may, from time to time, acquire additional shares of Trican, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional shares of Trican, or continue to hold the shares of Trican in the normal course of Clarke's investment activities.

Clarke expressly disclaims ownership of, and control or direction over, any Trican Shares owned by G2S2.

An early warning report has been filed on SEDAR.  A copy of the report can be obtained by contacting Stephen Cyr, Vice President and CFO, at (902) 442-3415.

About Clarke

Clarke invests in public businesses, private businesses and real estate and participates actively in such investments to enhance their performance and maximize its return. Clarke's shares and debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CKI" and "CKI.DB". For more information about Clarke Inc., please visit our website at www.clarkeinc.com.

SOURCE Clarke Inc.

